Shopping center to open its doors on Uzbek-Turkmen border

28 Jul. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A shopping center will be built in Turkmenistan near the state border with Uzbekistan.

The facility's construction will begin in the coming days, the shopping center will appear in Dashoguz. The opening is scheduled for summer 2025.

A modern shopping center is being built on the border of two states in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement on the creation and regulation of the common border trade zone.

The shopping center will be located approximately 1-1.5 hours drive from the Uzbek city of Urgench.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov allowed the start of construction, "Turkmenistan today" informs.