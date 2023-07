28 Jul. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

It will rain in Georgia this afternoon and until the morning of July 29, the National Environmental Agency warns.

The heaviest precipitation is expected in the western and eastern parts of the country.

Meteorologists focus on the fact that due to heavy rainfall, water in reservoirs can rise to dangerous levels, and landslides can form in the mountains.

In addition to this, hail is possible in some areas of the eastern part of the country.