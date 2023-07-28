Azerbaijan starts gas deliveries to Hungary

28 Jul. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started pumping gas into Hungarian storage facilities.

"In accordance with the contract, the Azerbaijani energy company SOCAR has started delivery of the first 50 million cubic meters of gas to Hungarian storage facilities",

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

Let us remind you that on June 2, in Baku an agreement was signed on the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Hungary. It is planned that 100 million cubic meters will be delivered by the end of the year.