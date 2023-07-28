Another 56 residents return to Lachin today

28 Jul. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The population of the liberated city of Lachin is growing. On Friday, another 16 families will return to it. This is 56 people.

This morning, a caravan of cars with Azerbaijani citizens returning to their hometown left from the Qobu Park 3 residential complex in the capital. The return of the former IDPs to Lachin is carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

Today, the total population of the revived Lachin will be 647 people. 168 families have moved to the city.