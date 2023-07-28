Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Destruction of Azerbaijani civilians in Armenia - historical fact

28 Jul. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the unfounded statement of the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, in which he distorted the essence of the agreements reached and the negotiation processes, as well as distorted history facts.

Baku stated that Yerevan's anti-Azerbaijani campaign and the rejection of Armenian commitments and promises confirm Armenia's disinterest in peace and stability in the South Caucasus. The Foreign Ministry also noted that the international community's assessment of Yerevan's aggressive rhetoric, which presents its provocative wish list, refusing to support Azerbaijan's efforts to reintegrate Armenians, is of particular importance.

"At the same time, the failure of the Armenian Foreign Minister to learn from historical mistakes is a source of serious threat. The Minister distorts the true causes and essence of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, claims that the cause of the conflict is the issue of "the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh", and not the killing of Azerbaijanis on the territory of Armenia and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

The Ministry emphasized that the denial of the forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their lands on the territory of present-day Armenia and the application of a parallel approach to the rights of the community of Western Azerbaijan and the rights of the Armenians of the Karabakh region, as well as negotiations on this issue, violations of international obligations and responsibility under conventions, indicated the intention to justify the policy of ethnic cleansing pursued by Yerevan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the killing of Azerbaijani civilians in Armenia and the commission of violent acts a historical fact. The Ministry recommended Mirzoyan to get acquainted with the changes that had taken place in the ratio of Azerbaijanis and Armenians in the region. The Foreign Ministry also recalled that there was no trace left of the Azerbaijanis, who had a percentage majority in Armenia. Thus, it was an integral part of an organized and targeted policy.

"The denial by the leadership of Armenia of the right of Azerbaijanis to a safe and dignified return to their native lands, the opposition to the community of Western Azerbaijan, which includes hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, the call to the Armenian leadership for dialogue in this direction, the presentation of the demand for these rights as "territorial claims" is an indicator that that Armenia attach no importance to "human rights" and continues its insidious policy of preserving the "title of a monoethnical state based on ethnic cleansing",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

The Foreign Ministry said that Mirzoyan should understand that the rights of the Karabakh Armenians could never be above the rights of the Azerbaijani population of the Karabakh region,. Baku will apply only an equal approach to all ethnic groups on its territory.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan called on the international community to condemn and stop the actions of Armenia, which does not comply with any agreements and obligations assumed, continuing to accuse Azerbaijan of denying far-fetched agreements.