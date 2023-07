28 Jul. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the country's sovereignty, achieved once, needs constant reinforcement.

"Sovereignty is not a state achieved once. It must be constantly fought for"

Vladimir Putin said.

This opinion was expressed by the Head of the Russian state during his speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

Earlier, the Russian leader noted that the sovereignty of the Russian Federation was based on a strong and responsible civil society.