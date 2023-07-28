Georgian militants await sentence behind bars

28 Jul. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A court in Tbilisi jailed two people accused of having links with a terrorist organization as a preventive measure. They will await the trial behind bars.

Despite the fact that lawyers insisted that the criminals should be released on bail, the court said that members of the gang could flee or commit crimes.

As it was reported in the State Security Service of the country, Georgian citizens were detained on Wednesday. Flags of the ISIS terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation and memory cards were found during the search. Ammunition, weapons and explosives were also found.

It should be added that the terrorists face up to 12 years in prison.