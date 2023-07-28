Uzbekistan urges to abandon "money rain" at weddings

28 Jul. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Uzbekistan were urged to show due respect for state symbols and not to shower the bride and groom with banknotes at weddings .

"Dear fellow citizens! We urge you to respect the state symbols printed on the banknotes of Uzbekistan",



press service of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan said.

It should be noted that at weddings, young people are traditionally showered with banknotes. It is done to ensure that throughout their lives they will be accompanied by wealth and success.