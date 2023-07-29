When unified e-visa to be launched in Russia?

29 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A unified electronic visa in Russia will be launched at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department said.

"The launch of the unified e-visa will take place on August 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time," the statement reads.

The visas can be obtained on the website electronic-visa.kdmid.ru, the department added.

According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, visa processing work will take up to six calendar days from the date of application.

In 2020, Russia adopted a law on issuing e-visas to citizens of 52 countries online starting in 2021. Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar were recently suggested to be added to this list. However, the law did not go into effect due to the pandemic.