Baku: decision on Aghdam-Khankendi road to show if Armenia's interested in peace

29 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

If Armenia is interested in peace and stability, it should support the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement about an attempt to send cargos to the territory of Azerbaijan.

"Sending convoys under the guise of "humanitarian cargo" to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan without the consent of the Azerbaijani side is another provocation against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. It is unacceptable that this provocation be encouraged at the level of the Armenian state and the Prime Minister," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the Armenian side, instead of accusing Azerbaijan of attempting the so-called "genocide", must apologize for the forced deportation of Azerbaijanis from the territory of Armenia, the mass death of people during eviction from their homes, genocide as a result of aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories, crimes against humanity, the policy of ethnic cleansing and others perfect deeds.

"If Armenia is interested in peace and stability, it should support the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, it must refrain from provocative steps, support the proposal of the Azerbaijani side to use the Agdam-Khankendi road and other alternative ways to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of Karabakh," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that Armenia also should not interfere with Azerbaijan's efforts to reintegrate the Armenian residents of Karabakh.