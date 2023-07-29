Georgia and China to form strategic partnership

29 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili highlighted the "importance of friendship and partnership" with China in a meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province.

In his remarks, Garibashvili noted his Government was “committed” to deepening trade and economic ties with China.

"Georgia highly appreciates friendship and partnership with China, and I am grateful for your decision to elevate our relationship to a strategic partnership, which I believe will bring specific results and benefits to both sides”, Irakil Garibashvili said.

The PM also said he wanted to "emphasise" that Georgia "strongly supports" the One China principle, adding his Government had "emphasised this stance many times and will continue to do so in the future”.

Xi Jinping also highlighted he “greatly appreciated” Garibashvili’s approach to cooperation with China and promotion of bilateral partnership, adding relations between the countries had been developing in a “healthy and stable manner”.

"The political trust of the two countries is solid, and the results of cooperation in various fields are noticeable. Georgia is a friend and good partner of China”, Xi said, adding after establishing strategic cooperation, the countries should work together to give further impetus to the “better development of our strategic partnership from this new beginning”.