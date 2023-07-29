Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian militants pose threat to passenger air travel

29 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, have intensified the use of radio frequency interference against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Defense said. In particular, AZAL and Czech Airlines have already faced certain problems.

"As a result of the use of radio interference, from 10:49 to 11:16, there were degrades in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the ATR-45 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying on the Baku-Fuzuli route on July 24, from 14:48 to 15:25 - in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the passenger aircraft C-680 of the Czech Airlines, which was flying on the Budapest-Baku route on July 25, from 14:08 to 14:30 and from 15:04 to 15:26 – in the GPS satellite navigation system of the ATR-45 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines, flying on the Baku-Gabala route and in the opposite direction on July 27," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces about these facts.