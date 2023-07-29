EU expands sanctions against Russia once again

29 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union has expanded sanctions against Russia, adding seven people and five entities from Russia to the black list. The Official Journal of the EU published the relevant regulation on July 28.

The black list includes the Institute of Russian Diaspora, ANO Dialogue, the Inforos information agency, the Social Design agency, the Structura national technologies company as well as their founders and executives. The EU also imposed sanctions against Timofey Vasiliev, Ilya Gambashidze, Alexander Starunsky, Anastasia Kirillova and Nina Dorohova.

All blacklisted individuals are banned from entering the EU and their assets in the community - if any found will be frozen.