International Day of Turkic Languages could be established at UN

29 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkmenistan will propose to adopt a resolution on establishing the International Day of Turkic Languages at the session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said at a government meeting.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly will begin its work in September.

Other humanitarian initiatives include holding the founding meeting of the Dialogue of Central Asian Youth in Turkmenistan, organisation of the International Week of Turkic Languages in 2024 to mark the 300th anniversary of Turkmen classical poet Makhtumkuli Fraghi.

Turkic languages are spoken as native languages by more than180 million people, including in Turkey, Iran, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, Mongolia, China and Afghanistan.. In Russia, the Turkic languages are widely spoken in the following regions: Tatarstan, Bashkiria, Chuvashia, Yakutia, Altai, Khakassia, Karachay-Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria and others.

The Turkic languages are also spoken in other CIS countries: Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan.