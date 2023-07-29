UAE bans rice exports and re-exports after India's move

29 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Arab Emirates has banned rice exports and re-exports for four months, including rice of Indian origin, Emirates News Agency reported.

“The decision included banning the export and re-export of rice originating in the Republic of India imported into the country, including free zones, after July 20,” the statement said, adding that it applies to all rice varieties.

The UAE ministry confirmed that the permits to export rice products will be valid for 30 days from the date of its issuance and must be submitted to the concerned customs department, in order to complete the customs procedures for exporting the shipment outside the country.

The ministry said that this decision can be extended automatically, unless a decision is issued to cancel its implementation.

The ban follows a decision by India’s government last week to halt exports of non-basmati white and broken rice amid an increase in prices and after late but heavy monsoon rains caused significant damage to the crops.

India, which accounts for more than 40% of world rice exports, on Friday also decided to restrict exports of deoiled rice bran until Nov. 30.