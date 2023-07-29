Italy and Turkey wants to co-host 2032 European Championship

29 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Italy and Turkey have asked to co-host soccer’s 2032 European Championship for which they are the only bidders, UEFA said.

The two football federations had been competing in the bidding contest that is scheduled for an October 10 vote by UEFA executive committee members.

Their decision to unite all but guarantees the long-time favorite to host Euro 2028 - the four UK federations and Ireland - will win as expected on the same day. Turkey was its only rival though was targeting 2032.

It would be the first time ever for Turkey to host the European Championships, while Italy previously held the honor in 1968 and 1980.