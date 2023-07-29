Azerbaijan's defense ministry to ensure aircraft safety

29 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A service meeting has been held today in Baku under the leadership of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

According to the defense ministry, during the meeting the minister spoke about the recent increase in use of radio interference by illegal Armenian armed formations in Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines operating flights via the airspace of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, he gave relevant instructions to ensure aircraft security. Previously, GPS interference has been recorded on July 24, July 25 and July 27.

Deputies of the Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments of the Ministry, as well as Commanders of the Army Corps participated in the meeting.