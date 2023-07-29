Accused of killing Azerbaijani civilians caught fleeing to Armenia

29 Jul. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A founder of the criminal group, which in December 1991, participated in the murder of the Azerbaijani population in Karabakh, was detained. He was caught while fleeing to Armenia.

A militant and the creator of a criminal group, Vagif Khachaturyan, was detained at the Lachin checkpoint, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reports.

In the early 90s, Khachaturian created a criminal group that participated in the murder of the Azerbaijani population in the village of Meshali, Khojaly region in December 1991.

It is noted that Khachaturian wanted to leave for Armenia under the guise of treatment through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, but was detained.

At the same time, the supervisory authority assured that the Azerbaijani side would provide Khachaturian with all the necessary medical assistance, it is planned to send him to a medical facility in Baku.

The authorities will allow representatives of the ICRC to visit the detainee.