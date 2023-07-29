Young woman dies in Sochi storm

29 Jul. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A young woman became a victim of a severe storm in Sochi. She went to the sea in the evening and drowned in the water. Authorities had previously warned of unfavorable weather at the resort.

The Investigative Committee reported the death of a 20-year-old woman during a storm in Sochi.

The young woman decided to swim and went to the sea in the evening, but she did not come out of the water.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned residents and guests of the resort city about adverse weather conditions. So it was reported about tornadoes over the sea, winds with gusts up to 25 m / s and heavy rains.

Today, in Sochi, despite the hot weather, a storm warning remains. All city beaches remain closed.