Baku accuses Yerevan of supporting war criminals

29 Jul. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The assistant to the President of Azerbaijan called the "protests" of Armenian state institutions in defense of war criminals an act of support for crimes against Azerbaijanis.

Aide to the Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev said that Armenian state institutions were "protesting" against the detention of war criminal Vagif Khachaturian.

According to him, the "protests" in support of Khachaturian, who was detained today while trying to get into the territory of Armenia through the Lachin BCP, demonstrate support for war crimes against the civilian population at the state level.

He also said that the criminal decided to use the medical evacuation with the Red Cross to engage in human smuggling.

War criminal Vagif Khachaturian was detained at the Latino border checkpoint today.