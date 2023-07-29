Makhachkala resident dies in car accident

29 Jul. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan

A resident of Makhachkala died as a result of an accident on the Kavkaz highway.

The 22-year-old died at the scene after his car overturned on the side of the road.

Driving a Mercedes E430 turned out to be a tragedy for a young resident of Makhachkala, the press service of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

According to the ministry, early this morning, a car driven by a 22-year-old man ran into a baffle and pulled over to the other side of the highway. Then the car overturned.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the republic, the owner of the Mercedes died at the scene of the accident, having received injuries incompatible with life.

The died man is a junior police sergeant, Magomed Aliyev.