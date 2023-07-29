Major Azerbaijani airlines announce merger

29 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

AZAL and Buta Airways will merge into one brand. The changes will expand the opportunities for customers to travel at competitive rates. Passengers will be presented with new services and offers.

The press service of Azerbaijan Airlines announced the merger with another carrier Buta Airways into one brand - AZAL.

According to the company, the merger will help empower customers to travel at competitive rates. The carrier is ready to organize better travel planning for potential passengers and improve the service level.

The company will also offer new fares with an updated menu and an increase in baggage allowance and hand luggage, which will make flights more affordable.

"After the merger, all Buta Airways flights will be offered under the single AZAL brand with current affordable prices, but with an increased level of service. Various discount promotions will be offered throughout the year,”

- AZAL informs.