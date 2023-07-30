New tourist zone to appear in Qashqadaryo

30 Jul. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Investors from China will develop the tourism sector in the south of Uzbekistan.

New modern tourist facilities will appear in the Qashqadaryo region. It is planned to create a tourist and recreational zone "Kainar" in the Kitob district. It will be able to receive 200 thousand guests from other countries every year. The master plan will be prepared by specialists from CAMC Engineering.

The company will also build a cable car in the region, investments in the project will amount to $15 million.

The large-scale projects' implementation period is not annnounced.