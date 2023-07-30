Putin speaks about Turkish gas hub

30 Jul. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will not be a repository for a huge amount of Russian gas, only an electronic platform for trading Russian blue fuel will be created in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Yes, it (the topic of the gas hub) remains on the agenda, but I want to make it clear that this is not oil or an oil storage facility, it is gas, we and our Turkish friends know this. We are talking about the creation of an electronic trading platform.. We are not going to store gas in huge storage facilities there, it's just a convenient place for such an electronic trading platform",



Vladimir Putin said.

Let us remind you that earlier Vestnik Kavkaza wrote that the Turkish gas hub will start working next year, the country's energy minister Fatih Dönmez said. The minister explained that every year Türkiye received about 100 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran through gas pipelines. A little less than half of this amount - 45 billion cubic meters - the country will be able to transport further to other countries. Negotiations with potential buyers of such gas have already taken place, the deals will be launched in the same 2024.