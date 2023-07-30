Car accident with Kazakh tourists occurs in Alanya, there are victims

30 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This morning, a sightseeing bus with Kazakh tourists collided with a truck on a highway in the Turkish city Alania, two people were killed and 12 others were injured, the local NTV channel reported.

"A minibus with tourists from Kazakhstan crashed into a truck at a traffic light on the D-400 highway near the village of Okurcalar",



TV channel NTV reports.

The accident's victims were a bus driver, a Turkish citizen, as well as a citizen of Ukraine who was a guide. 12 passengers of the tour bus were injured in this accident. Six of them are in serious condition. All the victims were hospitalized in Alanya and Manavgat hospitals.

The truck driver is being interrogated by the gendarmerie, the channel added.