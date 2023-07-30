Another fatal accident with bus occurs in Türkiye

30 Jul. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Türkiye, another state of emergency, this time not with a tourist, but with a regular bus, en route from Bursa to Kars. At the entrance to the provincial capital, a passenger bus fell off a bridge a bridge over an abyss 50 meters deep, killing seven people and injuring at least 22, TRT Haber TV channel reports.

The incident happened near the village of Karakurt, the bus fell into a ravine. The law enforcement officers are investigating the causes of the incident.

Ambulance crews, rescuers and police are on the scene. One seriously injured passenger was hospitalized in Erzurum. All the victims of the accident were taken to hospitals.