31 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two hang gliders collided in midair in Russia’s Stavropol Territory on Sunday, one of the pilots died, a local official said.

"Today, two hang gliders collided in the sky over Mount Yutsa. One of the pilots died, the other one was received injuries," head of the Predgorny municipal district Nikolay Bondarenko said.

A similar accident occurred in the region on July 20, when two hang glider pilots broke their legs after a collision.