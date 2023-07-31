Dollar exchange rate surpasses 92 rubles

31 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exceeded 92 rubles at the Moscow Exchange for the first time since July 7, 2023. Thus, the dollar grew by 0.52% to 92.2 rubles.

As of 7:00 Moscow time, the dollar fell 2.75 kopecks to 91.68 rubles, the euro fell by 4.25 kopecks to 100.88 rubles, and the yuan rose by 1.3 kopecks to 12.81 rubles.

By 7:19 Moscow time, the dollar accelerated growth to 0.7%, trading at 92.35 rubles. At the same time, the euro added 0.71% and reached 101.64 rubles, while the yuan grew by 0.73% to 12.894 rubles.