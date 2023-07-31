Ilham Aliyev: Armenia trying to prevent reintegration of Armenians in Azerbaijan

31 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the telephone conversation between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 29, talks on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the latest situation in the region were discussed.

Stating that the provocative steps taken by the Armenian side are hindering the peace process, the Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the continued illegal presence of the Armenian armed forces in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is a source of military tension in the region.

Ilham Aliyev mentioned the Armenian side's military provocation at the border checkpoint of Lachin, shooting at our border guards, attempted smuggling, and unauthorized sending of trucks to Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani president said that although Baku put forward a proposal to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road in order to meet the needs of the Armenian residents, that was supported by the EU and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Yerevan opposed all proposals.

The head of state stressed that Armenian side’s claim about the “humanitarian situation” and “blockade” is a political manipulation.

"President Ilham Aliyev said that it is unacceptable for Armenia to continuously engage in disruptive activities and try to hinder peace negotiations, as well as the development of contacts and dialogue between Azerbaijani and local Armenian residents," the presidential press service reported.

Ilham Aliyev noted that Baku is determined to reintegrate the Armenian residents, reminding that the first meeting was held in Khojaly for this purpose, and Azerbaijan's proposal for the second meeting was presented.

Antony Blinken expressed Washington's continued support for the talks on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty, touched upon the importance of passage through the Lachin state border checkpoint and other alternative routes, and the significance of maintaining positive dynamics in the negotiations.