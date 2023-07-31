ICRC representatives visit Vagif Khachatryan

31 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives visited Vagif Khachatryan, who was detained the same day by Azerbaijani border guards at the Lachin border checkpoint on July 29.

During the visit, the detainee was allowed to contact with his family, head of the PR department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Trend.

Vagif Khachatryan, internationally wanted fugitive of Meshali massacre of December 22, 1991, was detained by the military personnel of the State Border Service at the Lachin border crossing point while trying to go to Armenia for treatment through the ICRC mediation. Khachatryan is accused of genocide, massacre and deportation or forced movement of the population.