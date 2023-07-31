Putin expresses readiness to meet with Erdogan

31 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he does not rule out that he will pay a visit to Turkey, but another possible variant is that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will come to Russia.

"We agreed that we would see each other, yes, either he would come to us, or I would go to him, we'll see. He invited me even before the elections, but then we decided that it was better not to do this so that no one speculates on this topic," the Russian leader noted.

According to Vladimir Putin, his visit on the eve of the elections could be seen as an attempt to influence the domestic political process, so it was decided to postpone it.