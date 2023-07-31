Kremlin announces Putin-Erdogan talks

31 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is no exact date for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey, the leaders of the two countries will hold telephone talks on August 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As Putin has said, the phone conversation [with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] is scheduled for Wednesday," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether the date of the Russian leader's expected visit to Turkey had been announced.

Earlier, the Russian president did not rule out a visit to Turkey, but said that a variant in which Erdogan would come to Russia was also possible.