31 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Swedish police have granted a permit for a protest outside parliament today in which the organizers plan to burn the Quran, according to local media.

The protest is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time today, according to the police permit.

“I will burn it many times, until you ban it,” organizer Salwan Najem tells Expressen newspaper.

Najem had joined Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika at two previous such protests in Stockholm - outside the city’s main mosque and later outside Iraq’s embassy.