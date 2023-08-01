Georgia-China strategic partnership - beginning of new era

1 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang hailed efforts by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to promote bilateral ties during both terms in office in a Beijing meeting.

According to the Chinese PM, the Chinese authorities “value the efforts much”, adding they were ready to further upgrade partnership with Tbilisi.

Extending his gratitude to Garibashvili for attending the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, the Chinese official described the Georgian PM as a “well-known statesman” in his country, and a “long-time friend” of the Chinese people.

He noted last year the countries marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and added the Chinese President hosted the head of the Georgian Government in an “important meeting” last week while in Chengdu, where Xi Jinping announced the establishment of a strategic partnership with Georgia.

"Our countries will publish a joint communique with the aim of raising bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. This will be an important landmark event in China-Georgia relations", Li Qiang said.

The Chinese PM noted the authorities of the two countries had been scheduled to also host a trade and economic forum in the future, which he said would further increase communication and coordination between the Governments and business communities.