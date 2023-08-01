Quran set to fire in Sweden

1 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two men set fire to a copy of the Quran on July 31 in front of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, in a rally similar to previous events that provoked a diplomatic crisis between Sweden and the Muslim world.

The men trampled on a copy of the Koran before setting fire to it, as they had done at the end of June in front of the Swedish capital's largest mosque.

Previously, the men had organised another rally on 20 July, in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, during which they desecrated the sacred book of Islam without burning it.

These desecrations, which have multiplied in recent months in Sweden, have caused tension in the Muslim world.