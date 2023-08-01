Georgia and China officially boost ties to strategic partnership

1 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia and China and Georgia issued a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership, the Georgian Government Administration said.

The decision on strategic partnership was made during Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili's visit to China, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The statement covers the four main domains of the strategic cooperation - political, economic, people-to-people and cultural, and international.