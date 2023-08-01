Denmark considers banning burning of Quran at protests

1 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Danish government has said it will explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, citing security concerns after a backlash over such incidents that saw the Quran desecrated in Denmark and Sweden.

Noting that such protests played into the hands of extremists, the government wants to “explore” intervening in situations where “other countries, cultures and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security”, the statement reads.

“This must of course be done within the framework of the constitutionally protected freedom of expression and in a manner that does not change the fact that freedom of expression in Denmark has very broad scope,” it added, stressing it was one of the country’s most important values.