Turkish Energy Ministry stresses importance of gas hub in Turkey

The creation of a gas hub in Turkey will ensure the security of energy carriers’ supplies to European countries, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on the TV channel A haber.

"The gas that is to be supplied to Turkey [as part of the hub project] will make a very important contribution to ensuring the security of energy carriers’ supplies, especially for Southeast Europe. Such energy cooperation contributes to the settlement of regional conflicts in the long term," the minister said.

The creation of a gas hub on the Turkish territory involves the creation of an electronic trading platform for gas supplies to Europe, given the growing role of Turkey as a gas transit country to the continent.