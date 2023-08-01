Krasnodar Territory government ex-official gets 12 years in jail for high treason

1 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A former employee of the Russian Krasnodar Territory’s ministry of natural resources has been sentenced to a prison term of 12 years for sharing data that could compromise Russia’s security with a foreign intelligence service.

A spokesman for the third general jurisdiction court of appeals said that the legality of the verdict of the Krasnodar territorial court, which convicted a Russian national to 12 years in prison on charges of high treason in the form of espionage, was verified.

"The court established that the Krasnodar resident, a former employee of the Krasnodar Territory’s ministry of natural resources, collected data that could be used against Russia’s security and shared these data with an agent of a foreign intelligence service," the court spokesman said.

The verdict has come into force