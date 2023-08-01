Azerbaijan to revive Jabrail in three years

1 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nearly 4,000 people will live in Jabrayil by 2027, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture said.

"The restoration of Jabrayil consists of 4 stages. According to the plan, 3,800 people should live in Jabrayil by the end of 2026, and 15,000 people in 2040," the press service said.

According to the master plan, 143 hectares of territory will be allocated for residential zones with 82% of the population envisaged to live in medium and low-rise houses and 18% in single-family houses.

It is planned to build schools for 1,880 pupils, and kindergartens for 960 children.