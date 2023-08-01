Digital ruble launched in Russia

1 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new form of the national currency - the digital ruble - was rolled out in Russia on August 1.

In the experimental phase, participants will test the opening and closing of digital wallets, and their transfers between individuals, as well as payment for goods and services in digital rubles using a QR code.

It will be possible to carry out transactions with the new monetary format using the digital ruble platform - a special information system. Under the law, the Bank of Russia is the operator of the platform.

According to the document, the digital ruble will be used as a means for payments and transfers. The law does not provide for the possibility to open a bank account using digital rubles or to obtain a loan in digital rubles.

The document provides for the possibility of bequeathing rights to digital rubles, including through testamentary dispositions. The procedure for issuing such orders will be determined by the Russian government in agreement with the Bank of Russia.