Iran announces two-day holiday over high temperatures

1 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the decision to close governmental offices, banks and schools on August 2-3 came after the health ministry warned about a possible increase in cases of heat exhaustion because of high temperatures in the country, IRNA reported.

In recent days, cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 40°C. Tehran, experienced 38°C on Tuesday. The metrological office predicted Tehran would see temperatures of 39°C over the next three days. Ahvaz experienced 50°C on Tuesday.

In 2022, Iran registered its hottest temperature at 53 C°C in Ahvaz.

Earth’s hottest day in modern history was likely July 4, when the average global temperature reached reached 17.18°C.

The highest registered air temperature on Earth is 56.7 C°C, recorded July 10, 1913, in Death Valley in the U.S.