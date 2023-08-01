Türkiye announces construction of two new nuclear power plants

1 Aug. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, built by Russia in Mersin, will start operation in Türkiye soon. The Turkish government already has plans to build two more nuclear power plants.

The new stations will have the same capacity as Akkuyu - 35 billion kWh per year. One of the planned nuclear power plants will appear in Thrace, on the European territory of Türkiye, the second one in Sinop on the Black Sea.

"Russia, South Korea and France are interested in the second nuclear power plant project. Negotiations with China on the project for the construction of the third nuclear power plant in Thrace have been ongoing for many years. We want to prepare intergovernmental agreements and send them to the Parliament for approval",

the Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Construction licenses can be obtained in the next five years. During this time, the foundation of two new Turkish nuclear power plants will be laid.

"We plan to obtain licenses for the second and third nuclear power plants in the period from 2023 to 2028. The process of laying the foundation [of facilities] will begin during this time too",

Bayraktar said

Let us remind you that the first Akkuyu power plant will be launched at the end of October 2024, there are four power units at this nuclear power plant. Working at full capacity, the station will provide Türkiye with electricity by 10%. Accordingly, if the projects are implemented and the country acquires two more nuclear power plants, they will cover Turkish needs by a third.