Work of Unistream in Armenia stabilized

1 Aug. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The situation with the Russian Unistream payment system in Armenia is gradually stabilizing, Deputy Head of the Armenian Central Bank Armen Nurbekyan said.

He noted that in the country there are six banks and a number of other settlement organizations that work with the Unistream payment system in rubles and drams, but not in foreign currency.

"From this point of view, our citizens can receive appropriate services, since Unistream was a significant system with the help of which our citizens made money transfers from Russia to Armenia",



Armen Nurbekyan said.

He stressed that at present the Central Bank of Armenia did not see problems that could hinder the continuation of the Russian payment system's work. According to him, today there is a certain stability, although initially there was a lot of uncertainty.