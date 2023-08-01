New meeting with representatives of Karabakh Armenians to be held in Yevlakh

1 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The organization of a meeting of representatives of the Azerbaijani government with representatives of Armenians living in the territory of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is currently underway.

According to Trend, the talks should be held in Yevlakh. It is noted that the negotiations between the parties will be held without the participation of representatives of foreign countries.

It should be emphasized that the proposal to hold talks between representatives of the Azerbaijani authorities and representatives of the Karabakh Armenians has not been put forward by any third party.