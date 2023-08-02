U.S. State Department advisor visiting South Caucasus this week

2 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Senior Advisor of the U.S. State Department for Negotiations in the Caucasus Louis Bono will travel to the South Caucasus this week, according to the U.S. embassy in Baku.

“Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono is traveling to the region this week to discuss U.S. support for the peace process and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace,” the embassy said.

Earlier, U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said that U.S. continues to talk about the Baku-Yerevan peace agreement, noting that the peace agreement is within reach.