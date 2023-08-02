Ilham Aliyev makes changes to composition of Azerbaijan-Russia Commission

2 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Changes have been made to the composition of the Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Board Chairman of the State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan Sabuhi Sadigov has been included in the state commission.

Changes have been also made to the composition of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the joint Azerbaijani-Israeli commission.