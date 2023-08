2 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili arrived in Kazakhstan on August 1 to hold meetings with his counterpart Alikhan Smailov.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Acting Mayor of Almaty and ambassadors of the two countries welcomed the Georgian delegation at the Almaty International Airport, the Government Administration said.

Garibashvili arrived in the country after his visit to China on July 31, where ties between Georgia and China were elevated to a strategic partnership.