Turkey hit by two earthquakes Tuesday

2 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook Türkiye's central Konya province August 1, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The epicenter of the quake was the Selçuklu district, and it took place at 6:08 p.m. (local time) (3:08 p.m. GMT), AFAD said. It took place at a shallow depth of 7.24 km and was felt in various districts of the province. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Later, an earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude struck the Turkish province of Erzurum. The tremor's epicenter was situated in the Narman district, with a depth of 9.56 km.

As of now, there have been no reports of destruction or casualties resulting from the earthquake.