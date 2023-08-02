Staff member wounded in attack at Sweden's consulate in Turkey

2 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An armed man injured a Turkish female employee working for Sweden's Honorary Consulate in Izmir province yesterday, the governor's office said.

The woman was taken to the hospital following the attack, the governor's office said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the attack.

The employee, who worked as a secretary at the consulate, was in critical condition in the hospital. The attacker was reportedly detained after being disarmed.

The attack happened around 12:45 p.m. (09:45 GMT), the Izmir governor's office said. They identified the attacker as "a mentally unstable" person, who was registered in eastern Türkiye.

Turkish broadcaster Haber Türk reported the incident is believed to be linked to a dispute about the visa application process.